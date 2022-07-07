Fawad Khan makes grand entry in 'Ms Marvel', sets internet on fire

And the wait is finally over! Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan has made a grand entry in 'Ms Marvel' show with its fifth episode.

Fawad essays the role of a freedom fighter in the British Raj who falls in love with Aisha, a woman from another dimension who is attempting to return home. Hasan and Aisha, played by actress Mehwish Hayat, are Kamala's great-grandparents.