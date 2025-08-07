'Wednesday' returns with Jenna Ortega, and a Lady Gaga cameo

Jenna Ortega returns to screens next week for a second series of "Wednesday", Netflix's spin-off of The Addams Family that launched her career and revived Gothic fashion.

The first instalment of the quirky series in 2022 became Netflix's second most watched show after "Squid Game", clocking up 252 million views.

Ortega's deadpan and witty portrayal of Wednesday as she solves a series of murders while enrolled in the creepy Nevermore Academy hooked millions of fans and became a viral sensation.

The first four episodes of the Tim Burton-directed second series will release -- naturally enough -- on Wednesday, with the rest of them due on 3 September.