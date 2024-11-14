Lady Gaga joins cast of 'Wednesday' season 2

Superstar Lady Gaga is set to join the cast of Netflix's hit series 'Wednesday' for its highly anticipated second season.

The Oscar and Grammy-winning artist will have a role in the forthcoming season, currently in production in Ireland, according to a media outlet.

While details of her character remain under wraps, her involvement has already sent fans into a frenzy.

Lady Gaga's connection to the 'Wednesday' series goes beyond her upcoming appearance.