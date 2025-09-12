‘Jazz City’ teaser unveils Arifin Shuvoo alongside Prabhu Deva, Raveena
Popular Bangladeshi actor Arifin Shuvoo is making his much-anticipated Bollywood debut in filmmaker Soumik Sen’s upcoming series ‘Jazz City’, putting an end to months of speculation.
The buzz was confirmed after Indian OTT platform SonyLIV recently released the first glimpse of the series, where Shuvoo is seen sharing screen space with Bollywood stars Prabhu Deva and Raveena Tandon. The two-minute thirty-second video has already sparked excitement among fans.
Set against the backdrop of the 1970s, the series presents Shuvoo in a variety of new looks – from a sleek grey slim-cut suit and a dazzling white ensemble for dance sequences, to a simple white panjabi, each appearance reflecting a fresh side of the Dhallywood actor.
According to the production house, ‘Jazz City’ is rooted in the context of Bangladesh’s Liberation War. Shuvoo will be seen opposite Tollywood actress Sauraseni Mitra, with the entire series filmed on retro sets to recreate the era’s ambiance.
This marks the first time Shuvoo has been cast in a Bollywood project, fulfilling the long-standing wish of his fans to see him perform on an international platform. The release of ‘Jazz City’ by SonyLIV’s teaser has already stirred excitement across social media, with admirers expressing their joy and pride.
Shuvoo’s most recent release was the film 'Neelchakra'. He also has two upcoming films awaiting release – 'Noor' and 'Thikana Bangladesh'.