‘Jazz City’ teaser unveils Arifin Shuvoo alongside Prabhu Deva, Raveena

Popular Bangladeshi actor Arifin Shuvoo is making his much-anticipated Bollywood debut in filmmaker Soumik Sen’s upcoming series ‘Jazz City’, putting an end to months of speculation.

The buzz was confirmed after Indian OTT platform SonyLIV recently released the first glimpse of the series, where Shuvoo is seen sharing screen space with Bollywood stars Prabhu Deva and Raveena Tandon. The two-minute thirty-second video has already sparked excitement among fans.