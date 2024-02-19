Television

Views don’t attract me, stories do

Young actress Priyontee Urbee has garnered accolades with her performance in the Valentine’s Day drama ‘Buk Poketer Golpo’, directed by Zahid Preetom. She spoke to Prothom Alo Entertainment on various contemporary issues including that drama in Saturday.

Prothom Alo:

What did your family and friends say after seeing you in ‘Buk Poketer Golpo’?

I was at the shooting of a film that day. I had to pick up calls one after. According to many, it has been a good project. I don’t work in dramas that much. So, my family doesn’t watch that many dramas either.

My sister and brother-in-law watched it and commented that they have seen such a beautiful drama after so long. All the three stories of the drama were exceptional.

Prothom Alo:

You work regularly on OTT, why not do dramas on TV?

I don’t get that much time for television. But if I find any story or character striking, I definitely do it. The plot as well as my character in the drama “Buk Poketer Golpo’, had amazed me.  

Prothom Alo:

You are doing a film titled ‘Neel Chokkro’. How’s your character in that film?

The shooting of the film has been completed already. Many artistes including Arefin Shuvoo and I are there. The film is being directed by Mithu Khan. I am playing a 20-year-old TikToker in the movie.

My character here doesn’t have much knowledge of the reality of life. The plot of the film advances as she falls into a crisis while running after views and likes.

Prothom Alo:

How challenging it is to work in story-based dramas in the crowd of view-based dramas?

Of course it is challenging. I will never do such projects that I myself don’t find entertaining. I actually run after better stories. So, there are fewer views. I just want do the acting properly.

Prothom Alo:

Many are running after views also in case of the YouTube-based dramas that are trending now. What’s your take on this matter as a young artiste?

There are many types of audiences in our country. The audience of Arifin Shuvoo is different from the audience of Tahsan. I have never raced after view. If I did, I could have done a lot of dramas.

Views don’t attract me, stories do. Many shoot dramas on cellphones these days. If the content is funny or there’s comedy in it, it generates a lot of views.

Prothom Alo:

What’s your plan for this year?

I want to stay a bit colourful. As a person I am very restless. I’ll just focus on my work and travel. I haven’t had the time to travel yet. I’ll manage some time and then go to travel.

Prothom Alo:

What’s your favorite travel destination?

Thailand. I have been to Thailand many times yet I want to go there again and again. And I want to visit Paris also.

