What did your family and friends say after seeing you in ‘Buk Poketer Golpo’?
I was at the shooting of a film that day. I had to pick up calls one after. According to many, it has been a good project. I don’t work in dramas that much. So, my family doesn’t watch that many dramas either.
My sister and brother-in-law watched it and commented that they have seen such a beautiful drama after so long. All the three stories of the drama were exceptional.
You work regularly on OTT, why not do dramas on TV?
I don’t get that much time for television. But if I find any story or character striking, I definitely do it. The plot as well as my character in the drama “Buk Poketer Golpo’, had amazed me.
You are doing a film titled ‘Neel Chokkro’. How’s your character in that film?
The shooting of the film has been completed already. Many artistes including Arefin Shuvoo and I are there. The film is being directed by Mithu Khan. I am playing a 20-year-old TikToker in the movie.
My character here doesn’t have much knowledge of the reality of life. The plot of the film advances as she falls into a crisis while running after views and likes.
How challenging it is to work in story-based dramas in the crowd of view-based dramas?
Of course it is challenging. I will never do such projects that I myself don’t find entertaining. I actually run after better stories. So, there are fewer views. I just want do the acting properly.
Many are running after views also in case of the YouTube-based dramas that are trending now. What’s your take on this matter as a young artiste?
There are many types of audiences in our country. The audience of Arifin Shuvoo is different from the audience of Tahsan. I have never raced after view. If I did, I could have done a lot of dramas.
Views don’t attract me, stories do. Many shoot dramas on cellphones these days. If the content is funny or there’s comedy in it, it generates a lot of views.
What’s your plan for this year?
I want to stay a bit colourful. As a person I am very restless. I’ll just focus on my work and travel. I haven’t had the time to travel yet. I’ll manage some time and then go to travel.
What’s your favorite travel destination?
Thailand. I have been to Thailand many times yet I want to go there again and again. And I want to visit Paris also.