I'll play a villain one day

Not at all. Instead, I was delighted as an artist that the director envisioned me in a character like this. When you've portrayed diverse roles, it instills confidence that you can tackle different characters.

Upon receiving the script, I understood that the character was that of a sex worker, and whatever would be shown on screen was solely for the sake of the story.

During the shooting, our focus was solely on staying within the narrative. I had numerous discussions with the director about the role, which further boosted my confidence.