I'll play a villain one day

Did it come as a surprise when you were offered the role of 'Shuborna' in the web series 'Ticket,' considering it's completely different from the characters you typically portray on television?
I too was waiting for a character like this. This is my third project on OTT and I was waiting for something different, something with a different look.
I have been working for a decade already and I wanted to do something that would be easily discernible from my other projects. I am grateful to Vicky Bhai (director Vicky Zahed) that he thought of me for this role.
The character ‘Shuborna’ is of a sex worker. Did you have any second thoughts about playing this role?
Not at all. Instead, I was delighted as an artist that the director envisioned me in a character like this. When you've portrayed diverse roles, it instills confidence that you can tackle different characters.
Upon receiving the script, I understood that the character was that of a sex worker, and whatever would be shown on screen was solely for the sake of the story.
During the shooting, our focus was solely on staying within the narrative. I had numerous discussions with the director about the role, which further boosted my confidence.
You have mentioned yourself as a hardworking actress in the post you published on the social media. Could you explain it a bit…
There are many who are born actresses and don’t have to struggle that much with characters. I see them work effortlessly during shooting. But I have to put in a lot of efforts to do the same.
I try to prepare myself for the role with the extra effort. May be that’s why my recent works are coming out different compared to my previous projects. I hope directors will notice this effort on my part.
How did you like your performance after watching the series?
I am never this satisfied to see my own performance. I feel like it could have been better than this. What the audience says is more important than what I think.
Seeing you play this sort of character might give confidence to other directors and artistes as well…
All an artiste need is the right opportunity and the right director. If they are given that chance they will be able to unveil their inner skills. There are many artistes who just cannot show their best for the lack of opportunities and are stuck at one place.
Then again the fact that people also prefer to see a particular artiste play only a certain sort of role is true as well. For example, I have a kind of ‘good girl’ image onscreen. I might play a villain one day and excel in it.
Quite a few of your dramas also released on this Valentine’s Day.
Not that many projects have been released. All of them released within a short span of time. May be that’s why it seems like I have done a lot of projects.
Only two of my dramas titled ‘100 Bigha Phuler Bagan’ and ‘Love Buzz’ have released after ‘Ticket’. So far I have been receiving positive reaction after the release of the second one.
The drama ‘Love Buzz’ directed by Kajal Arefin Ome has had two other prequels before this. Since it’s a sequel, it has a certain number of dedicated audiences already.
Have you started working on the Eid projects?
Preparations are going on for the projects to be released on Eid. Some of them have already been shot. I’ll start working on the remaining projects from 18 February.
Since I’m doing fewer projects now, I’m trying to present something better before the audience.
You have passed a decade in your career already. Tell us about your views regarding career at this point?
A decade is a long time for an actor. Going forward, I’ll try remaining close to the audience with better performances. The desire of an actor changes throughout different stages of their life as they become more mature.
Once I used to play the roles of school or university student. Then I went onto play the roles of lovers and now I am getting the chance to work in more mature stories. If I get more such opportunities in future, I will span out myself in unique roles.