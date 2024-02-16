My look in 'Kajolrekha' has won plenty of praise

Prothom Alo :

When was the first time you realised you have turned into ‘Kajolrekha’?

On the very first day I went to the shooting floor. I had had days of grooming before starting with the shooting. And, I didn’t feel any different standing in front of the camera. However, it wasn’t possible for me to pull this character off without the grooming.

I was super nervous before going into shooting. I used to think that I wouldn’t be able to act in front of the camera, I would forget everything. And I’ll be scolded by the director. But as soon as I stood before the camera, I wasn’t scared anymore.

Then director Giasuddin Selim one day said to me, “So Mandira, have you learnt to act?” The comment Giasuddin Selim made, rings in my ears even today. A comment like this from a director of this caliber is extremely inspiring for a newcomer like me.