My look in 'Kajolrekha' has won plenty of praise
Mondira Chakroborty stepped into the world of showbiz with Channel I reality show ‘Shera Nachiye’. Then she went on to act in dramas and now she’s debuting on the big screen. Her first film ‘Kajolrekha’ is about to release soon. The actress was present at Jahangirnagar University Muktamancha on Wednesday evening for the promotion of her film. She talked about the film and more with Prothom Alo ‘entertainment’ over the phone.
Prothom Alo :
Your first film ‘Kajolrekha’ is in the process of being released. How do you feel?
To be honest, I am having one of the best times of my life. I don’t have the words to express this emotion. I can’t wait to see myself on the big screen. I don’t know when that time will come. But I’ve heard that it will be soon. The audience won’t have to wait that long.
Prothom Alo :
How did you get onboard with ‘Kajolrekha’?
After the realty show, ‘Shera Nachiye’, I was acting in dramas. A few directors offered me roles in their films at that time. But I declined, for either I didn’t like the story or there were some other issues. But, when I heard the story of this film from Giasuddin Selim, I agreed to it blindly. And I thought to myself, I had been waiting all these days for this kind of story after all!
Prothom Alo :
It takes a long preparation for this sort of films. What was your process in this?
I have taken preparation for three years. Giasuddin Selim had given me a lot of books of different genres to read. Apart from that he would ask me to play all different sorts of characters, not just ‘Kajolrekha’.
And going through the process, I turned into the proper ‘Kajolrekha’ one day. It has been one of the exceptional journeys of my acting career. All the things I have learned during the rehearsal and shooting of the film, would come to great use in my acting life in future.
Prothom Alo :
When was the first time you realised you have turned into ‘Kajolrekha’?
On the very first day I went to the shooting floor. I had had days of grooming before starting with the shooting. And, I didn’t feel any different standing in front of the camera. However, it wasn’t possible for me to pull this character off without the grooming.
I was super nervous before going into shooting. I used to think that I wouldn’t be able to act in front of the camera, I would forget everything. And I’ll be scolded by the director. But as soon as I stood before the camera, I wasn’t scared anymore.
Then director Giasuddin Selim one day said to me, “So Mandira, have you learnt to act?” The comment Giasuddin Selim made, rings in my ears even today. A comment like this from a director of this caliber is extremely inspiring for a newcomer like me.
Prothom Alo :
Have you watched the previous films of this director?
I have seen them all. His debut film ‘Monpura’ is one of my all-time favourites. I was probably in school when I watched that film in a cinema hall with my mother in Khulna. And, I have seen the rest including ‘Swapnajaal’.
Prothom Alo :
As the day of the film’s release is approaching, how are you feeling?
I feel really good about it. I am so excited. What could be more delightful than the fact that I am about to appear before the audience as ‘Kajolrekha’. However, I don’t know anything about how the audience will receive it or how they will love it.
So, I’m also nervous about it. Since the first look and music of the film was released, wherever I go everyone wants to know about ‘Kajolrekha’. Many have also praised my look in the film.
Prothom Alo :
How did your acting career start?
I started my career with the reality show, ‘Shera Nachiye’. Then I stepped into the world of acting with a drama of Wahid Anam. Before that, I was engaged with dance only.
Prothom Alo :
What other projects did you do in the meantime, what’s coming next?
I worked in another film. I have Arifin Shuvoo as my costar in that film titled ‘Neel Chokro’. Actually he’s my childhood crush and I’m a fan of his acting. Now I’m working as a heroine against him. It feels really good.
Prothom Alo :
What about your plan regarding acting…
I want to act in better characters more. I want to portray such characters that will remain in people’s memory for a long time.
Prothom Alo :
What‘s the news on dancer Mondira?
While I do perform in dance shows now and then, I am continuing with the regular practice though.