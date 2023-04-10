Mithila, as never seen before

‘Maya’ is based on William Shakespeare’s ‘Macbeth’. Mithila has appeared in the characters of Mahira and Maya in the film. How? Mithila herself spilled the beans -- Mahira is a Muslim woman.

She’s faced with various crises along her way in life. At one point she retaliates by becoming Maya. The story portrays Mithila in three different looks, in three different timelines. Besides, the character’s dialogues are heavily infused with Hindi. It wasn’t an easy task for her.

About the preparation of the character Mithila said, “The director shared her ideas with me, and I prepared for this on my own. I prepared for about two months. I practiced everything - how the character will stare, how she will speak, her movements and posture.”

She continued, “Several looks, ages and a different language- the audience has never seen me like this. You could say, it’s my rebirth in cinema.”