Toffee to stream all six seasons of Turkish epic Kuruluş Osman in Bangla

Toffee, the leading digital entertainment platform in Bangladesh, has signed an exclusive agreement with SRK Group to stream all six seasons of the globally acclaimed Turkish historical drama Kuruluş Osman dubbed in Bangla. This landmark partnership brings the full saga of the legendary warrior Osman Bey to Bangla-speaking audiences, reports a press release.

The agreement was formalised at a signing ceremony attended by senior representatives from Banglalink and SRK Group. Chief corporate and regulatory affairs officer Taimur Rahman, chief digital officer Golam Kibria, deputy director of Toffee Modasser Ahmed from Banglalink, and from SRK Group CEO Shiplu Rahman Khan were present at the ceremony among others.