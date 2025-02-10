Toffee brings premium entertainment with 2,000+ Hollywood, Bollywood films

Toffee is bringing world-class entertainment closer to Bangladeshi audiences by expanding its content library with over 2,000 Hollywood and Bollywood films, making premium entertainment more accessible and affordable—anytime, anywhere, at their fingertips, reported a press release.

Through its agreement with Lionsgate Play, Toffee now offers a diverse mix of blockbuster franchises, critically acclaimed films, and popular series, all available through a seamless subscription and payment system tailored to the local market. Subscribers can enjoy this extensive collection for just BDT 99 per month, with a special 70 per cent discount for a limited time.