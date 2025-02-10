Toffee brings premium entertainment with 2,000+ Hollywood, Bollywood films
Toffee is bringing world-class entertainment closer to Bangladeshi audiences by expanding its content library with over 2,000 Hollywood and Bollywood films, making premium entertainment more accessible and affordable—anytime, anywhere, at their fingertips, reported a press release.
Through its agreement with Lionsgate Play, Toffee now offers a diverse mix of blockbuster franchises, critically acclaimed films, and popular series, all available through a seamless subscription and payment system tailored to the local market. Subscribers can enjoy this extensive collection for just BDT 99 per month, with a special 70 per cent discount for a limited time.
From the high-octane action of ‘John Wick’ and ‘The Hunger Games’ to the timeless romance of ‘Jab We Met’, Toffee’s growing library caters to every taste. Viewers can explore iconic Hollywood franchises like ‘The Beekeeper’, acclaimed series such as ‘Tokyo Vice’, and Bollywood hits like ‘Golmaal – Fun Unlimited’ and ‘Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani’.
Additionally, subscribers get exclusive access to prestigious award shows, including the Primetime Emmy Awards, Golden Globes, and BAFTAs further enhancing their entertainment experience.
Chief digital officer at Banglalink, Golam Kibria said, "Accessing international OTT platforms can often be expensive and inconvenient. As Bangladesh’s homegrown digital entertainment platform, Toffee is designed to make premium content more accessible, bringing entertainment to users' fingertips anytime, anywhere."
"Our partnership with Lionsgate Play is a significant step in delivering world-class entertainment at an affordable price. Moving forward, we will continue expanding our library to offer an even richer entertainment experience for all our users," he added.
Senior vice president for Partnership and Alliances at Lionsgate Play, Vaibhavi Parikh commented, "We are pleased to partner with Toffee to deliver a world-class streaming experience in Bangladesh. This collaboration enriches the viewing experience with some of the most iconic international titles, alongside a rich selection of Bollywood films, all at an affordable price."
"Lionsgate Play remains committed to expanding its global footprint, and this partnership is a key step in bringing a high-quality entertainment to Bangladesh audience, who are eager to experience Global content," she added.
With this powerful partnership, Toffee is reshaping the entertainment landscape for Bangladeshi consumers, providing a unique and immersive streaming experience with Lionsgate Play’s extensive international and local content at an accessible price.