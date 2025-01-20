ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup to be streamed LIVE for free on Toffee
The Bangladeshi tigresses are progressing in full speed and gaining momentum among cricket fans. Cricket lovers from across the nation are looking forward to the upcoming ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup to be held in Malaysia.
To make sure that cricket maniacs of the country do not miss a single nail-biting moment of this world cup, Toffee, the country’s most preferred digital entertainment platform, will be streaming the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup for free.
Kicking off from Saturday, 18 January 2025 the tournament will continue till 2 February and all of the matches will be streamed exclusively on Toffee, reports a press release.
In Bangladesh, popularity of women’s cricket is growing fast. The senior team has already brought home many awards. Now the champions of tomorrow (U19 team) will be playing in the international level.
So, this world cup is your chance to have a look at the promising performances of the future stars. To create an opportunity for more countrymen to watch the matches live, Toffee will be streaming the matches for free.
Golam Kibria, chief digital officer at Banglalink said in a statement, “At Banglalink, we are committed to expanding access to world-class entertainment. As the Bangladesh Tigresses make strides in sports, we’re thrilled to support their journey by streaming the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup LIVE and free exclusively on Toffee. ”
“This initiative reflects our commitment to equitable representation of women in sports and ensures fans across the country can join the excitement. Let’s cheer on our Tigresses as they showcase their talent on the global stage. Best of luck, Tigresses!” he added.