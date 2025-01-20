ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup to be streamed LIVE for free on Toffee

Kicking off from Saturday, 18 January 2025 the tournament will continue till 2 February and all of the matches will be streamed exclusively on Toffee, reports a press release.

In Bangladesh, popularity of women’s cricket is growing fast. The senior team has already brought home many awards. Now the champions of tomorrow (U19 team) will be playing in the international level.

So, this world cup is your chance to have a look at the promising performances of the future stars. To create an opportunity for more countrymen to watch the matches live, Toffee will be streaming the matches for free.