'Koffee with Karan Season 7' to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar

The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director captioned it, “Guess who's back? And this time with some hot piping brew! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 starts 7th July only on Disney+ Hotstar!”

The 'Bombay Velvet' actor, enthralling the audience calls the new season as much 'Bigger Better and more Beautiful' in the announcement video.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis, and the desperate wait for the new season of the show can be seen among the fans.