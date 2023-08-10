Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt makes her Hollywood debut in Netflix's 'Heart of Stone'

"The two bounce off each other brilliantly and you get real electricity, " Harper said. "Some of my favorite parts of the movie are when they riff off each other and the banter that they have."

Bhatt was struck by how similar Hollywood sets are to the ones she's spent a decade on in India — with the main difference being the hours. The days were shorter on "Heart of Stone, " but so were the breaks. In India, she said, there would be an hour for lunch, 30 minutes for snacks and a later finish time.

She was also pregnant during the shoot and was tickled to see some of the things she "did" in the finished film (with the help of stunt doubles and digital effects).

"I'm like, 'Wow, I did that?'" she laughed. "I don't think so, but it looks like I did."

The release of "Heart of Stone" caps off what has been a banner year for the 30-year-old, in which she also welcomed her first child, attended her first Met Gala and was named the first Indian house ambassador for the luxury label Gucci. She had a small part in the Telugu-language action epic "RRR, " which became an international sensation, and also has been making a name for herself as a producer.