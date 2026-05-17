Kaarina Kaiser’s body returns today, janaza in the evening

A cheerful young woman, whose presence on social media was synonymous with laughter, stories and lively moments. Even in the days before she fell ill, she was working normally, talking and dreaming about the future. Then came a sudden deterioration in her health with hospitalisation, ICU care and life support.

In a final attempt to save her, she was flown by air ambulance to Chennai, India. Family members, colleagues and fans all waited for news of her recovery. But shattering all hopes, content creator and actress Kaarina Kaiser is returning home today as a lifeless body.