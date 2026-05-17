Kaarina Kaiser’s body returns today, janaza in the evening
A cheerful young woman, whose presence on social media was synonymous with laughter, stories and lively moments. Even in the days before she fell ill, she was working normally, talking and dreaming about the future. Then came a sudden deterioration in her health with hospitalisation, ICU care and life support.
In a final attempt to save her, she was flown by air ambulance to Chennai, India. Family members, colleagues and fans all waited for news of her recovery. But shattering all hopes, content creator and actress Kaarina Kaiser is returning home today as a lifeless body.
Kaarina Kaiser’s body will be brought back to the country today, Sunday afternoon. The flight carrying her remains is scheduled to land at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport between 4:30 pm and 5:00 pm. Her father, former national footballer Kaiser Hamid, confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
From the airport, Kaarina’s body will be taken to Banani DOHS. Her first namaz-e-janaza (funeral prayer) will be held after Maghrib prayers at the central mosque there. A second funeral prayer will take place before Isha prayers at Banani Darbar Sharif Mosque.
On Monday, after a third funeral prayer following Zuhr prayers, she will be buried in Abdullahpur village in Gazaria upazila of Munshiganj. The family said she would be laid to rest beside a piece of land donated for a mosque by her mother.
Meanwhile, students and July movement activists have requested that Kaarina’s funeral prayer be held at the Central Shaheed Minar on Monday morning. However, Kaiser Hamid said no final decision has yet been made on the matter.
Kaarina Kaiser died on Friday while undergoing treatment in Chennai for liver-related complications. She had been flown there by an air ambulance on Monday night for advanced treatment. She was receiving treatment at Christian Medical College (CMC) Hospital in Vellore.
Kaiser Hamid told Prothom Alo that Kaarina’s blood pressure suddenly dropped critically while antibiotics were being administered to her lungs. Despite physician’s best efforts, they could not save her.
According to family sources, Kaarina initially developed a fever before physicians detected an infection in her body. At the same time, complications caused by hepatitis A and E led to liver failure.
As her condition worsened, she was moved to the ICU and later placed on life support. After being taken to Chennai, treatment for her lungs began, while preparations were also underway for a liver transplant.
Kaarina was born on 11 November 1994. She was 33 years old. She is survived by her parents and two brothers. Renowned chess player Rani Hamid is her grandmother.
Although she first gained recognition as a content creator, Kaarina had recently been busy with acting and scriptwriting projects. Her lively presentation style and relatable content made her popular among young audiences on social media. Alongside acting, she also worked as a scriptwriter. Her notable works include ‘Internship’ and ‘36-24-36’.
Following news of her death, colleagues, directors, actors and fans have been expressing grief on social media. Many have remembered her cheerful personality, vibrant presence and willingness to stand by others.