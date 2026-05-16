Kaarina Kaisar passes away

Popular content creator and actress Kaarina Kaisar has died due to liver-related complications ((Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajiun). She was 30.

She passed away while undergoing treatment in Chennai, India, after being taken there for advanced medical care. Her father and former national football team player Kaiser Hamid confirmed the death.

On Friday night, Kaiser Hamid told Prothom Alo, “During the administration of antibiotics for the lungs, Kaarina’s blood pressure suddenly dropped significantly. After that, the doctors tried their best. But in the end, she could not be saved.”