Kaarina Kaisar passes away
Popular content creator and actress Kaarina Kaisar has died due to liver-related complications ((Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajiun). She was 30.
She passed away while undergoing treatment in Chennai, India, after being taken there for advanced medical care. Her father and former national football team player Kaiser Hamid confirmed the death.
On Friday night, Kaiser Hamid told Prothom Alo, “During the administration of antibiotics for the lungs, Kaarina’s blood pressure suddenly dropped significantly. After that, the doctors tried their best. But in the end, she could not be saved.”
Kaarina, who was a granddaughter of renowned chess player Rani Hamid, was survived by her parents and two brothers.
Kaarina had been in critical condition for several days due to liver-related complications. She was first put on life support at a private hospital in the capital. Later, for better treatment, she was taken to Chennai, India, by air ambulance on Monday night. There she was being treated at the Christian Medical College (CMC) Hospital in Vellore. Doctors had initially started treating her lungs, and preparations for a liver transplant were also underway.
According to family sources, Kaarina first developed a fever. Later, an infection was detected in her body. At the same time, complications caused by hepatitis A and E led to liver failure. As her condition worsened, she was moved to the ICU and later placed on life support.
Although known as a content creator, Kaarina had recently been busy with acting and scriptwriting work.
Her lively presentation on social media and relatable content made her popular among young audiences. Later, she gradually established her presence in the OTT and drama industry. Alongside acting, she also worked as a screenwriter. Her notable works include “Internship” and “36-24-36”.
After news of Kaarina’s death spread, colleagues, directors, and fans expressed their grief on social media.