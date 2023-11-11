'The Crown' set for final season

Fans of ‘The Crown’ are holding their breath for the final season of the hit Netflix drama about the life of Queen Elizabeth II, with the last episodes covering some of the most tumultuous times of the monarchy.

The 10 episodes of the sixth and final season of the series are being released in two stages, with five episodes on Thursday, and the remainder on 14 December.

The series notably features the event that shook the British monarchy to its core -- the death of Princess Diana on 31 August, 1997.