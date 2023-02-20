Emma Mackey set to exit 'Sex Education' after season 4

Actor Emma Mackey is ready to bid farewell to her role in Netflix's coming-of-age comedy-drama series 'Sex Education' after four seasons.

According to a USA-based entertainment news outlet, Emma revealed that she was exiting the series and would not come back for a potential Season 5 while attending this year's BAFTA Awards where she won the Rising Star award.

"Season 5? I've just finished the fourth one last week! No, I don't think I'll be in season 5. I've said goodbye to Maeve," she told RadioTimes, reported the outlet.