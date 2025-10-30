Amazon's Prime releases trailer for 'unprecedented' Paul McCartney documentary

Music legend Paul McCartney is adding another string to his bow in his long and winding career, with the announcement Monday of a new documentary about his life after the Beatles.

"Man on the Run" is to be released in select movie theatres and streamed on Amazon's Prime Video from 25 February and will follow the now 83-year-old UK singer's life post-Beatles as he created his band Wings with his late wife, Linda.

In a trailer released Monday, McCartney says: "The Beatles had broken up and I was thinking, 'what'd I do now?',"