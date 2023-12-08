‘I'm the soldier who's surrendered her arms, not her training’

Actress Nusrat Imrose Tisha launched herself as a screenwriter recently. Earlier, she debuted as a producer as well.

Apart from all these different identities, people knew her as a singer about one and a half decades back. Afterwards her actress persona overshadowed her identity as a singer.

Tisha who had been busy with acting for the last two decades came before her fans as a singer all over again last Tuesday. She released her new song titled ‘Autobiography’ from the film, ‘Something like an Autobiography’ on Chorki that evening.

Apart from singing the song, she also played a main character in this web film directed by her husband Mostofa Sarwar Farooki. While speaking to Prothom Alo on the day, she said she was waiting for audience reaction.