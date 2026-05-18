Kaarina Kaiser laid to rest at grandmother’s farmhouse, final farewell kept private
The cheerful young woman has now gone to her eternal rest. Crowds gathered on Monday morning in Abdullahpur village of Munshiganj’s Gazaria upazila to bid farewell to content creator and actress Kaarina Kaiser, whose presence on social media had long been associated with energy and warmth.
However, her family wanted the final moments of goodbye to remain deeply personal. So, the burial was conducted entirely in a private family setting. Members of the public were not allowed inside, and no one was permitted to enter with mobile phones or cameras.
The young actress, who died while undergoing treatment in Chennai, India, was laid to rest in the courtyard of her grandmother’s farmhouse.
Her final funeral prayers (namaz-e-janaza) were held at around 7:00 am today, Monday in Abdullahpur village, behind the Bhoberchar bus stand in Gazaria upazila. Following the prayers, she was buried in the courtyard of her grandmother’s farmhouse in the same village.
Kaarina Kaiser was the daughter of former national football star Kaiser Hamid and Lopa Kaiser. She was the granddaughter of the late Abul Khair and Zohra Khanam of the Sarkar Bari family in Puran Baushia village of Gazaria upazila. Renowned chess player Rani Hamid was her paternal grandmother.
Family sources said that after all formalities in Dhaka and public tributes at the Central Shaheed Minar on Sunday, Kaarina’s body was taken to Gazaria later that night. Although her maternal family home is in Puran Baushia village, the body was kept at her grandmother Zohra Khanam’s farmhouse in Abdullahpur village, where all burial arrangements were completed.
Announcements had been made locally over loudspeakers so people could bid farewell to the beloved actress. Locals began gathering from early morning, many hoping to catch one final glimpse of her.
However, in accordance with the family’s wishes, the entire funeral and burial were conducted in a strictly private and family-only atmosphere. No one was allowed inside with mobile phones or cameras. Even journalists were requested to remain away from the burial site.
Speaking to reporters after the burial, Kaarina’s younger brother Sadat Hamid said, “Three funeral prayers were held in Dhaka, where members of the media were present. But during the burial, no media outlets were allowed entry in line with the family’s decision. We came to the village mainly to stay away from publicity and excessive crowds for a while. We hope you understand our emotional state and the situation.”
Kaarina had been in critical condition for several days due to liver-related complications. She was first placed on life support at a private hospital in Dhaka before being flown to Chennai, India, by air ambulance last Monday night for advanced treatment. She died there on 15 May while undergoing treatment.
Her body arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 4:50 pm on Sunday. Her father, Kaiser Hamid, received the body at 5:20 pm. The first funeral prayer was later held after Maghrib prayers at the Banani DOHS field in the capital.
A second funeral prayer took place after Esha prayers at Banani Darbar Sharif. At around 10:00 pm, her body was taken to the Central Shaheed Minar, where people from various walks of life paid their final respects.
After Fajr prayers today, Kaarina Kaiser’s body arrived in Abdullahpur village in Gazaria upazila of Munshiganj. A few hours later, she was laid to rest there.
Although she first gained popularity as a content creator, Kaarina had recently been focusing on acting and scriptwriting. Her lively presentation style and relatable content on social media made her especially popular among younger audiences. Alongside acting, she also worked as a screenwriter. Her notable works include ‘Internship’ and ‘36-24-36’.