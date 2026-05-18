Kaarina Kaiser laid to rest at grandmother’s farmhouse, final farewell kept private

The cheerful young woman has now gone to her eternal rest. Crowds gathered on Monday morning in Abdullahpur village of Munshiganj’s Gazaria upazila to bid farewell to content creator and actress Kaarina Kaiser, whose presence on social media had long been associated with energy and warmth.

However, her family wanted the final moments of goodbye to remain deeply personal. So, the burial was conducted entirely in a private family setting. Members of the public were not allowed inside, and no one was permitted to enter with mobile phones or cameras.

The young actress, who died while undergoing treatment in Chennai, India, was laid to rest in the courtyard of her grandmother’s farmhouse.

Her final funeral prayers (namaz-e-janaza) were held at around 7:00 am today, Monday in Abdullahpur village, behind the Bhoberchar bus stand in Gazaria upazila. Following the prayers, she was buried in the courtyard of her grandmother’s farmhouse in the same village.