Netflix unveils cast of 'Money Heist' spinoff 'Berlin'

Netflix unveiled the new cast of 'Berlin', the Spanish spinoff series to the streamer's global hit Money Heist on Wednesday.

According to reports, the new prequel series that recounts the incredible heists carried out before the events of the original show, will star Pedro Alonso in the role he originated as the hedonistic, witty jewel thief Andres de Fonollosa, nicknamed Berlin, in the original series.

Along with him, his new crew will consist of Joel Sanchez as Bruce, a relentless man of action, Begoa Vargas as the unstable Cameron, Julio Pea Fernandez as the devoted Roi, and Michelle Jenner as Keila, an electronics specialist. Tristan Ulloa (Faria) will play Berlin's friend and charitable professor Damian.