Meril-Prothom Alo Awards on TV tonight
The “27th Meril–Prothom Alo Awards 2025” will be broadcast tonight at 8:20 pm on Maasranga Television. The event was held on 24 April at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Convention Centre in Dhaka, with stars from the country’s television, film, and music industries in attendance. It will also be streamed at 9:00 pm on Prothom Alo’s Facebook page and at 10:00 pm on its YouTube channel.
The main event was hosted by Afran Nisho and Mehazabien Chowdhury. Film actor Alamgir was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award.
Singer James received a special recognition marking four decades of his career. Awards were presented to winning actors, directors, screenwriters, and musicians in both the popular choice and critics’ categories. The event also featured a variety of performances by some of the country’s most popular stars.
The segment where stars walked the red carpet before entering the main event will be broadcast this evening at 6:35 pm. This was hosted by Rumman Rashid Khan and Mousumi Mou.
With the dazzling presence of celebrities and their lighthearted interactions, this year’s red carpet was as vibrant as ever.
The red carpet segment was produced by Zobayer Iqbal, while the main Meril–Prothom Alo Awards ceremony was produced by ZI Faisal.