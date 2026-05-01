Meril-Prothom Alo Awards on TV tonight

The “27th Meril–Prothom Alo Awards 2025” will be broadcast tonight at 8:20 pm on Maasranga Television. The event was held on 24 April at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Convention Centre in Dhaka, with stars from the country’s television, film, and music industries in attendance. It will also be streamed at 9:00 pm on Prothom Alo’s Facebook page and at 10:00 pm on its YouTube channel.

The main event was hosted by Afran Nisho and Mehazabien Chowdhury. Film actor Alamgir was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award.