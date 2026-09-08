“I’m not easy to silence”: Actress Badhon attacked and harassed in Italy

Actress Azmeri Haque Badhon says she was attacked and harassed in Italy, where she was allegedly pelted with water, soft drinks and eggs and physically assaulted.

Badhon also said her mobile phone was knocked out of her hand. Her brother’s young child was with them during the incident. She later filed a complaint with the local police.

Badhon alleged that she was targeted because of her active role in the student-people’s movement of July–August 2024. She said some of the attackers identified themselves as activists of the Awami League, whose activities are currently banned, and the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League, as well as “soldiers of Bangabandhu”.