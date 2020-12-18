Parambrata Chattopadhyay on being a part of women-centric projects

Bengali actor-filmmaker Parambrata Chattopadhyay will soon be seen essaying an important role in the upcoming web-series Black Widows, a thriller created around three friends who would use any means necessary to get rid of their abusive husbands.

Parambrata is happy to work in yet another women-centric project after the Bollywood releases ‘Kahaani’ and ‘Pari’.

“I have been associated with quite a few women-centric films and shows. Probably it is a coincidence or perhaps my appearance generates an amount of trustworthiness—I just look like somebody who can be trusted by women who are out on a mission or out to achieve something, and need a ‘saathi’ (friend),” he said.