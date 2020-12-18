Parambrata Chattopadhyay on being a part of women-centric projects

Bengali actor-filmmaker Parambrata Chattopadhyay will soon be seen essaying an important role in the upcoming web-series Black Widows, a thriller created around three friends who would use any means necessary to get rid of their abusive husbands.
Parambrata is happy to work in yet another women-centric project after the Bollywood releases ‘Kahaani’ and ‘Pari’.
“I have been associated with quite a few women-centric films and shows. Probably it is a coincidence or perhaps my appearance generates an amount of trustworthiness—I just look like somebody who can be trusted by women who are out on a mission or out to achieve something, and need a ‘saathi’ (friend),” he said.
The actor, though, says ‘Black Widows’ is not a women-centric project in the strictest sense.
“To my thinking, I wouldn’t call it a women-centric film the way I would call Pari or Kahaani. Black widows is quite different,” he said.
The series also stars names such as Mona Singh, Shamita Shetty, Sharad Kelkar, Swastika Mukherjee, Raima Sen, Aamir Ali, and Sabyasachi Chakraborty. It is a remake of a Nordic series of the same name.