Paul McCartney chopped onions to spare his wife the tears

The Beatles icon Paul McCartney has talked about how he and his late first wife Linda would cook together, and shared why he would always chop the onions.

“I would always volunteer because we were very close and I was often in the kitchen by her side. I would say, ‘Anything you’d like me to do?’ And one thing I didn’t mind doing was chopping the onions -- even though it made me very emotional and I’d even cry sometimes! I quite liked chopping the onions. I liked the idea of sparing Linda the tears,” he said, reports femalefirst.co.uk.