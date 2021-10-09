'Peaky Blinders' film to go on floors in 2023

"And then I am going to write the feature which will be set in and shot in Birmingham, and that will probably be the sort of the end of the road for 'Peaky Blinders' as we know it," Knight said at the panel.

According to Variety, the British writer said that there could be "shows related" to the 'Peaky Blinders' world, preferring "not to use the term spin-offs", which he is not fond of.

He said he would rather "pass on the baton" if there be spin-offs, rather than supervising them.