People’s Choice Awards 2020: Will Smith, BTS are fan faves

Hollywood star Will Smith and K-pop stars BTS emerged as fan favourites at the E! People’s Choice Awards 2020, where artistes from the world of music, movies, TV and pop culture are voted by the audience.

Fans cast over one billion votes this year, to decide who was the best of the best in 2020, reports eonline.com.

Hosted by singer Demi Lovato, the ceremony was held on Sunday in the US. During her opening monologue, Lovato poked fun at her eventful year, which included calling off her engagement to actor Max Ehrich in September.

“I am so excited to be here tonight because honestly this year has been the longest three years of my life,” the singer said as she reflected on some of her biggest moments from the start of the year.

“Don’t get me wrong, it started out amazing. I performed at the Grammys and sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl. But then, Covid hit, and everything shut down.”