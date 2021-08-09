Photographer Chanchal Mahmood on life support

However, his conditions then slightly improved but got worsened in the afternoon, and then he was put on life support. According to his wife, Mahmood has other health complications including diabetes and a history of 4 previous heart failures.
Chanchal Mahmood is often considered a trendsetter of model and fashion photography in Bangladesh, who has a successful career spanning over more than four decades.
Through his institution 'Chanchal Mahmood Photography', he accelerated professionalism in the industry for the fashion photographers and cine-journalists in Bangladesh.