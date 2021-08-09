Photographer Chanchal Mahmood on life support

Prothom alo English desk

Renowned photographer Chanchal Mahmood, widely considered as one of the most accomplished fashion photographers in the country, has been taken to life support on Sunday at the Labaid Hospital in the capital due to a heart attack, reports UNB.

The ace photographer suffered a heart attack on Sunday morning and was immediately taken to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU), according to his wife Raina Mahmood, also a renowned photographer.

