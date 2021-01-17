PM Hasina distributes National Film Award-2019

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday handed over the National Film Award-2019, the highest recognition to the contribution of artistes in Bangladeshi films, to its recipients.

On behalf of the prime minister, information minister Hasan Mahmud handed over the certificate, replica and honorary cheque to the recipients of the film award in 26 categories.

The prime minister joined the award giving ceremony virtually from her official Gonobhaban residence in the capital.

The information ministry organised the function at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC).

Earlier on 3 December last year, the names of the recipients of National Film Awards-2019 were announced in 26 categories.