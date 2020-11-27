President, PM mourn death of actor Aly Zaker

President M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Ekushey award-winning theatre and TV actor Aly Zaker, reports BSS.
In a condolence message, the president said, “Thespian Aly Zaker was a shining star in country’s cultural arena… The country lost an eminent actor and cultural figure at his death.”
“His death is an irreparable loss to the cultural arena of the country,” Abdul Hamid added.
The head of the state prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.
In her condolence message, prime minister Sheikh Hasina recalled with profound respect Aly Zaker’s contribution to the great Liberation War and the country’s art and culture arena.
“His contribution to the Great Liberation War and the country’s art and culture arena will be remembered for long,” the prime minister said.
The head of the government prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.
A shabdasainik of the Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra, thespian Aly Zaker breathed his last at 6:45am while undergoing treatment at the United Hospital in the capital. He was 76.