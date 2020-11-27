President, PM mourn death of actor Aly Zaker

President M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Ekushey award-winning theatre and TV actor Aly Zaker, reports BSS.

In a condolence message, the president said, “Thespian Aly Zaker was a shining star in country’s cultural arena… The country lost an eminent actor and cultural figure at his death.”

“His death is an irreparable loss to the cultural arena of the country,” Abdul Hamid added.

The head of the state prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.