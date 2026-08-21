Controversy over Rome hotel room, James speaks out

James further said, "Many people keep rooms messy. If the hotel authority actually fined 200 euros, what kind of a big fine is that? It is even seen that someone smokes in a room and pays a 100 or 200 euro fine. Different countries have different rules. This is not such a big deal."

The matter is being discussed and criticised on social media, which has also caught James's attention. Regarding this, James said, "There is no need to make such a big issue out of this. Let them do it if they are doing it, let them do it. They have phones, they are writing two or four things, let them write. There is nothing to stop them. Let them write to their heart's content, they have the freedom."

Earlier on Thursday afternoon, James's spokesperson Rubaiyat Thakur Robin told Prothom Alo that Nagar Baul was not in the room that is being complained about.