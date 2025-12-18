Actress Mehazabien Chowdhury granted time to submit reply in case
The court has deferred the date for submitting reply in a case filed against actress Mehazabien Chowdhury and her brother Alishan Chowdhury on charges of intimidation and issuing threats, setting a new date of 12 January.
Today, Thursday, was fixed for the submission of the reply at Dhaka Executive Magistrate Court no. 3. However, the hearing on the submission of the reply did not take place due to the transfer of the presiding magistrate. As a result, a new date of 12 January has been set for the next hearing.
Defence lawyer Tuhin Hawladar said that the scheduled hearing could not be held as the concerned magistrate had recently been transferred elsewhere.
In the absence of the magistrate, the proceedings of the case were suspended, and in accordance with prevailing court rules and procedures, a new date was fixed for the hearing. Once a new magistrate joins the court, the documents will be placed again and the hearing will be conducted.
Therefore, the case has been adjourned until the next date by court order, and all parties have been directed to appear on the scheduled date. If the magistrate is present on the newly fixed date, the hearing of the case will be held.
On the evening of 16 November, actress Mehazabien Chowdhury and her brother Alishan Chowdhury surrendered before the court and were granted bail. Dhaka Executive Magistrate Court No. 3, presided over by Afroza Haque Tania, granted them bail.
According to the case statement, the plaintiff Amirul Islam had known Mehazabien for a long time. On that basis, he invested Tk 2.7 million (Tk 27 lakh) to become a partner in Mehazabien’s new family business.
However, Mehazabien and her brother did not take any initiative to start business operations for a long time. As the business did not start, the plaintiff repeatedly asked for his money back, but they kept delaying with excuses.
The plaintiff alleged that when he asked for his money on 11 February this year, Mehazabien and Alishan asked him to come to a restaurant in Hatirjheel on 16 March. When he went there, Mehazabien, her brother, and 4–5 unidentified individuals verbally abused him using offensive language and threatened to kill him.
When the plaintiff went to Bhatara police station to resolve the matter, the police advised him to file a case with the court. He then filed the case.
In connection with the incident, the plaintiff Amirul Islam filed the case at the Dhaka Executive Magistrate’s Court under Sections 107 and 117(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.