Actress Mehazabien Chowdhury granted time to submit reply in case

Defence lawyer Tuhin Hawladar said that the scheduled hearing could not be held as the concerned magistrate had recently been transferred elsewhere.

In the absence of the magistrate, the proceedings of the case were suspended, and in accordance with prevailing court rules and procedures, a new date was fixed for the hearing. Once a new magistrate joins the court, the documents will be placed again and the hearing will be conducted.

Therefore, the case has been adjourned until the next date by court order, and all parties have been directed to appear on the scheduled date. If the magistrate is present on the newly fixed date, the hearing of the case will be held.