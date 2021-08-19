Remembering Zahir Raihan, the maker of ‘Jibon Theke neya’

Thursday marks the 86th birth anniversary of the legendary filmmaker and freedom fighter Zahir Raihan, best remembered numerous timeless classics including “Jibon Theke Neya”. He is also recognised worldwide for capturing the 1971 liberation war on celluloid.

Born as Mohammad Zahirullah on 19 August, 1935, in Majupur village of the then Feni mahakuma in Noakhali district, Zahir Raihan initially studied at “Calcutta Alia Madrasah” in India, where his father was a professor.