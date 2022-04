Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles has been shattering box office records since its release.

The epic period action drama film has till Monday earned Rs 8 billion (worldwide gross) at the box office surpassing Aamir Khan's 'PK' and Rajinikanth's '2.0's lifetime collection. As per the official records shared by Indian trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan on his Twitter handle, 'RRR' has become the fifth highest-grossing Indian film beating Rajinikanth's '2.0's lifetime collection of Rs 8 billion (worldwide gross) at the box office.