Rubina Dilaik wins show Bigg Boss 14

Television actress Rubina Dilaik was declared winner of Bigg Boss season 14, in a star-studded grand finale that started on Sunday night and went into the early hour of Monday.

Rubina came into the reality show with a huge fan base she had earlier garnered with her roles in shows such as Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Chotti Bahu, and she took home the Bigg Boss trophy plus Rs 3,600,000 lakh.

Over 140 days of battle inside the house had seen Rubina maintain her position all along as a strong contender for the trophy. She defeated Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli in the grand finale.

Rakhi, who entered the show as a challenger in the middle of the season and created some fireworks in the later episodes, was admired for her dose of entertainment in the show. She chose to walk out by taking a briefcase with Rs 1,400,000 in the final.