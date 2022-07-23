Amazon unveils 'Lord of the Rings' TV series at Comic-Con

Nomadic hobbits, bearded female dwarves and enslaved elves -- Amazon finally lifted the lid on its highly anticipated "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" TV series at Comic-Con on Friday.

The enormously ambitious small-screen saga set in the world of JRR Tolkien's books has been in the works since Amazon Prime bought the rights for $250 million almost five years ago.

Fans, many of whom camped in line overnight at the world's most famous pop culture gathering, were treated to a first look at footage, plus interviews with the creators and 21-strong cast of hobbits, elves and dwarves in a 90-minute presentation hosted by Stephen Colbert.