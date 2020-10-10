Shomi Kaiser ties the knot

Popular Bangladeshi actress and producer Shomi Kaiser tied the knot for the third time on Friday. She got married to businessman Reza Amin Sumon.

Director Chayanika Chowdhury, also a longtime friend of Shomi, has confirmed this on her Facebook account through sharing pictures of the newlywed couple, reports UNB.

“Congratulations to my friend Shomi Kaiser for your new life. Stay happy always, as you have always wanted to live a beautiful life. The name of Shomi's husband is Reza Amin Shumon. Stay happy and blessed, Love you so much,” Chayanika wrote in her Facebook post congratulating Shomi and Shumon on their marriage.

The 51-year-old Shomi Kaiser was married to television director Ringo in 1999. However, they got divorced two years later.