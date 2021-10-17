Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill’s last song ‘Adhura’ to be out on 21 Oct

Nothing beats the sheer happiness of seeing late actor Sidharth Shukla impressing the audience with his dancing and acting skills on screen for the last time. His final song ‘Adhura’ is all set to release on 21 October.

Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arko Pravo Mukherjee, ‘Adhura’ is an ode to Sidharth Shukla, who breathed his last on 2 September. The music video of the track features Sidharth Shukla and his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill’s remaining footage from the last time the two shot together for the music video.