Singer Baby Nazneen tests positive for COVID-19

Popular Bangladeshi singer Baby Nazneen has been diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday evening (US time) at Jersey City Medical Center (JCMC) in New Jersey, United States where she was undergoing treatment for various complications, reports UNB.
According to Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson's media wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan, Baby Nazneen herself confirmed the matter and sought prayers from everyone for her speedy recovery.
Nazneen, also BNP's assistant secretary for international affairs, is currently residing in the United States.
She underwent COVID-19 test after being hospitalised with high fever and kidney complications on 18 November and the result came out positive on Friday evening, according to Sayrul.
Born on 23 August in 1965 in Saidpur, Nilphamari in Bangladesh - Nazneen debuted in 1987 with her solo album Patramita. She went on becoming a successful playback singer in Bangladeshi films and also got popularity for her many hit songs including Kaal Shara Raat, Du Chokhe Ghum Ashe Na and more.
With a glorious career of four decades, Baby Nazneen is popularly known to the Bangladeshi audience as Black Diamond.
She won Bangladesh National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for her performance in the film Sahoshi Manush Chai (2005).