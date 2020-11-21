Singer Baby Nazneen tests positive for COVID-19

She underwent COVID-19 test after being hospitalised with high fever and kidney complications on 18 November and the result came out positive on Friday evening, according to Sayrul.



Born on 23 August in 1965 in Saidpur, Nilphamari in Bangladesh - Nazneen debuted in 1987 with her solo album Patramita. She went on becoming a successful playback singer in Bangladeshi films and also got popularity for her many hit songs including Kaal Shara Raat, Du Chokhe Ghum Ashe Na and more.









