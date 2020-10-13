Soumitra Chatterjee put on ventilation

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee was put on non-invasive ventilation as his physical condition deteriorated on Monday night.

The 85-year old actor was unconscious at the time with fever and breathing complications.

Physicians said, they would run electrocardiogram and echocardiogram tests on the actor.

Pradeep Tandon, chief executive officer (CEO) of Bellevue Nursing Home, said on Monday that they were more concerned about Soumitra Chatterjee's other ailments. They are hopeful that the veteran star will recover soon.