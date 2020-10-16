Soumitra Chatterjee’s health condition marginally improves

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s health condition has marginally improved in the last 24-hours after the second COVID-19 test result came negative on Wednesday night, hospital sources said.

According to reports, the oxygen level in Chatterjee’s body also increased to 97 per cent on Thursday and he also has no fever since Tuesday evening.

The octogenarian actor’s kidney, liver function, ammonia level in the blood, the infective mucus are slowly normalising. The cardiac function, blood pressure, respiration and urine output are improving too, sources said.