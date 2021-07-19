'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Beats 'Black Widow' in Surprise Victory

The Tune Squad ruled over the court and box office charts this weekend. In an unexpected win, Space Jam: A New Legacy, which sees LeBron James team up with the animated Looney Tunes crew, dunked on the competition with $31.6 million in ticket sales.

The Warner Bros sequel to 1996's ‘Space Jam’ surpassed forecasts, which projected the film would bring in $20 million in its first three days of release.

Critics rebuffed Space Jam: A New Legacy (it holds a bleak 31 per cent average on Rotten Tomatoes), but audiences appeared to embrace the movie, awarding it an ‘A-‘ CinemaScore.

Space Jam 2 played in 3,965 cinemas in North America, while being available on HBO Max at no extra charge to subscribers.

"The marketing on this movie really looked fun, and it helped alert audiences everywhere," said Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros president of domestic distribution.