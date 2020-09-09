Star Cineplex to continue screening movies at Bashundhara City

Earlier, the Cineplex authority informed media on 01 September that the 16 years old famous multiplex will stop its operation at the mall from 1 October, after receiving an eviction notice from Bashundhara City authority - the birthplace from where it entertained the movie lovers since 2004.



The decision came out as a shock to the cinema enthusiasts and garnered negative reactions on social media, which might have prompted the reconsideration, according to the industry insiders.



