Sweet Home with monsters

Throughout Sweet Home, the characters constantly highlight the differences between humans and monsters by reinforcing their humanity. The series also grapples with some difficult moral questions. In one scene, the residents hold a vote whether to kill off one of the characters on the verge of turning into a monster. But as one resident reminds them, killing off someone that’s still human is murder turning them into monsters in their own right.

While Hyun-soo is our lead character and offers up an exploration of humanity, trauma, and the way that monsters play into it, each and every member of the extended cast also has a place in the story. Next to Hyun-soo, we also have the visually imposing Sang-wook (Lee Jin-wook), a mysterious man who punishes evil with evil and whom everyone misunderstands for a gangster. With Sang-wook, we get the chance to see a narrative that showcases that appearances and assumptions don’t define a person. Then there is Eun-hyuk (Lee Do-hyun), a medical school dropout and older brother who rolls into being the group’s leader through his logical thinking which those around him dismiss as cold. The weight of their survival rests on Eun-hyuk’s shoulders and through it all, we also get to see his sibling relationship.

Each character has a role to play in the narrative, tropes they fit into and exceed, and ultimately work well as a whole instead of just on their own. But while this large male cast would get the center of the narrative in other horror survival stories, Sweet Home also offers up brilliant female characters that showcase the diversity of both feminine power and struggle. The female characters in this drama also have a very important role in the fight against monsters. They don't just sit quietly and take cover behind the male characters. They created a means of protection, dared to fight at the forefront, and set strategies. And in some scenes, it looks more dominating than the male characters. In just one 10-episode season Sweet Home quickly built emotional attachments between the characters and the audience that pays off in tears upon the deaths of multiple characters.

‘Sweet Home’ is already performing well across the globe on Netflix and has already made it into 32 different top to lists and is already a hit on Netflix in South Korea, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Mainly because one does not need to be a lover of the horror genre to enjoy this series, thanks to the many underlying plots of the various characters.

The live-action remake is definitely worth a watch as it will have you on the edge of your seat, episode after episode. For die-hard Korean dramas fans, it’ll be not only an entertaining watch, but also a much-needed break from typical tropes of dramas. So, get your popcorn ready as this series will bring you on an emotional roller coaster ride.

