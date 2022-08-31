Shehnaaz Gill to host Bigg Boss 16 with Salman Khan?

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame with her remark-worthy appearance in ‘Bigg Boss 13’ and her adorable chemistry with late actor Siddharth Shukla. Not just that, she also shared quite a loving bond with Salman Khan, which made her one of the most popular and loved ‘Bigg Boss’ celebrities so far.

If reports are to be believed, Shehnaaz Gill will be hosting ‘Bigg Boss 16’ with Salman Khan. According to the latest reports surrounding ‘Bigg Boss’, the show will begin on 1 October and Shehnaaz Gill will appear on the premiere episode of the show along with host Salman Khan.