Samira Khan Mahi may not have expected her friend's surprise visit to leave her so emotional. The 75th edition of the Miss Universe pageant is taking place in Puerto Rico, where model and actress Samira Khan Mahi is representing Bangladesh.

Suddenly, Tangia Zaman Methila, Bangladesh's representative at the previous edition, appeared at the contestants' camp.

Unable to contain her emotions, Mahi broke down when she saw her long-time friend. Her face lit up with surprise and joy as tears filled her eyes. Their embrace made the moment particularly special for both of them.

Methila shared a video of their reunion on social media. In the caption, she wrote, “More than 15 years of friendship, growing up together – it is difficult to put into words how special this moment is for both of us on the Miss Universe stage in Puerto Rico today. After an exhausting 24-hour flight, I rushed straight to Mahi and hugged her. At that moment, it felt as though all our childhood dreams had come together.”