Mahi breaks down in tears after seeing Methila at the camp
Samira Khan Mahi may not have expected her friend's surprise visit to leave her so emotional. The 75th edition of the Miss Universe pageant is taking place in Puerto Rico, where model and actress Samira Khan Mahi is representing Bangladesh.
Suddenly, Tangia Zaman Methila, Bangladesh's representative at the previous edition, appeared at the contestants' camp.
Unable to contain her emotions, Mahi broke down when she saw her long-time friend. Her face lit up with surprise and joy as tears filled her eyes. Their embrace made the moment particularly special for both of them.
Methila shared a video of their reunion on social media. In the caption, she wrote, “More than 15 years of friendship, growing up together – it is difficult to put into words how special this moment is for both of us on the Miss Universe stage in Puerto Rico today. After an exhausting 24-hour flight, I rushed straight to Mahi and hugged her. At that moment, it felt as though all our childhood dreams had come together.”
Methila also expressed how proud she was of Mahi. In a Facebook post, she wrote, “My dear Mahi (Miss Universe Bangladesh 2026), today you are representing not only yourself but the whole of Bangladesh with pride on the global stage. Your hard work, confidence and sincerity fill my heart with pride. I cannot express how happy I am to stand beside you and hold your hand during this historic moment.”
Methila travelled to Puerto Rico not only to reunite with her friend but also to show her support for Mahi.
In a Facebook post, she urged everyone to stand by Mahi and help Bangladesh move ahead in the People's Choice vote. She wrote, “We must bring our girl home as the winner!”
The friendship between Mahi and Methila is not new. They have known each other for more than 15 years. Methila represented Bangladesh at the international Miss Universe pageant last year.
Drawing on that experience, she also helped Mahi prepare for this year's competition. She offered advice on various aspects of the pageant, including outfits and styling.
In an interview with Prothom Alo, Mahi described Methila as her elder sister and greatest supporter.
Mahi's journey to becoming Bangladesh's representative at this year's pageant has also been quite dramatic. She won the Miss Universe Bangladesh 2026 crown on 7 November.
With only a few days to prepare, she left the country for Puerto Rico on 8 November. The grand finale of Miss Universe will take place on 24 November.
Mahi began her career in the entertainment industry as a model. Her real name is Farzana Yasmin Koli. She was born on 7 February 1997 and grew up in Sylhet.
She first gained recognition in the entertainment industry in 2014 after becoming the first runner-up in the “Rong RTV 20-20 Colours Model Search” competition. She subsequently worked in runway modelling, fashion shows and television commercials.
Although she made her acting debut in the television serial “Torun Turkey”, an illness forced her to take a break from modelling and acting for almost three years early in her career.
After this break, Mahi returned to regular television work in late 2021. The series “Girls Squad” played an important role in her acting career. She subsequently gained wider recognition through her performances in television dramas and web content. According to Mahi, she had acted in more than 120 television dramas by 2025.