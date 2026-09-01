The words may sound harsh, perhaps even a little unpleasant, but I’m saying them anyway: Prova

A long career in acting that brought recognition, fame, money and respect from audiences. Yet, at some point, many actors and actresses leave the profession behind. Some come to believe that becoming an actor was a mistake, or even a sin. Such incidents upset many involved in the acting profession. Following one such recent incident, actress Sadia Jahan Prova spoke out on social media platform, Facebook.

Prova said, "If an identity has once given you respect, fame, recognition, money and people’s love, then before feeling ashamed of that identity, you should rather question your own values. I know these words will sound harsh to many, perhaps even a little unpleasant, but I’m saying them anyway."