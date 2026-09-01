The words may sound harsh, perhaps even a little unpleasant, but I’m saying them anyway: Prova
A long career in acting that brought recognition, fame, money and respect from audiences. Yet, at some point, many actors and actresses leave the profession behind. Some come to believe that becoming an actor was a mistake, or even a sin. Such incidents upset many involved in the acting profession. Following one such recent incident, actress Sadia Jahan Prova spoke out on social media platform, Facebook.
Prova said, "If an identity has once given you respect, fame, recognition, money and people’s love, then before feeling ashamed of that identity, you should rather question your own values. I know these words will sound harsh to many, perhaps even a little unpleasant, but I’m saying them anyway."
Prova believes, "Many people involved in artistic pursuits are educated and continue to live with dignity. Many are also happy with their acting careers. For many, it is their source of income. Day and night, they carry the acting profession as part of who they are. If someone does not like a being part of cultural activities, they can simply leave acting. But no one has the right to belittle anyone involved in the arts."
In this regard, Prova wrote, "I do not want anyone to enter the world of cultural activities with a lack of education, ignorance and disrespect for art. I want those who enter this field to come with education, values and cultural awareness, and above all, with respect for their own identity."
Prova said that an actress had recently quit acting. Earlier, an actor had also said that he was leaving acting to focus on religious activities. Speaking further about such incidents, Prova said, "Art is not a sin. Art is an identity. It is a culture. I believe disrespecting an artiste is by no means a lesson in civilisation."
Sadia Jahan Prova began her career in 2005 through modelling. She later gained recognition among audiences by acting in television dramas. She most recently worked on a film. Prova said some work on the film is still unfinished. She may be seen back on set again soon.