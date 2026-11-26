Actor and playwright Mamunur Rashid is receiving treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital after developing pneumonia. He has been receiving treatment at a hospital in Dhaka for the past four days.

Physicians are trying to improve his condition, although his blood oxygen levels continue to fluctuate.

Director Animesh Aich confirmed Mamunur Rashid’s illness to Prothom Alo. He visited the actor at the hospital on Wednesday afternoon and spoke to him.

Animesh Aich told Prothom Alo, “I spoke to him. He was speaking normally. However, his oxygen saturation levels are fluctuating. The physicians are providing treatment with great care.”