Mamunur Rashid in critical condition, receiving treatment in ICU
Actor and playwright Mamunur Rashid is receiving treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital after developing pneumonia. He has been receiving treatment at a hospital in Dhaka for the past four days.
Physicians are trying to improve his condition, although his blood oxygen levels continue to fluctuate.
Director Animesh Aich confirmed Mamunur Rashid’s illness to Prothom Alo. He visited the actor at the hospital on Wednesday afternoon and spoke to him.
Animesh Aich told Prothom Alo, “I spoke to him. He was speaking normally. However, his oxygen saturation levels are fluctuating. The physicians are providing treatment with great care.”
Mamunur Rashid travelled to Khulna to attend a festival before being admitted to hospital. He fell ill the day after returning from the event. His family has since requested everyone not to crowd the hospital.
Mamunur Rashid has previously suffered a serious illness that required treatment in the ICU. On 30 April 2025, he fell ill aboard an aircraft while travelling to the United States.
Medical examinations at a hospital there revealed pneumonia in both lungs and a bloodstream infection. He recovered after spending six days in the ICU and returned home.
After staying in the United States for an extended period, Mamunur Rashid returned to Bangladesh on 14 January 2026. He subsequently resumed acting.
Mamunur Rashid has worked in theatre, television and films in Bangladesh for more than five decades. Alongside acting, he is also widely recognised as a playwright and theatre director.
He played an important role in advancing theatrical practice in the country after independence. In 1972, he founded Aranyak, one of the country's leading theatre groups.
Mamunur Rashid was born on 29 February 1948 in Bhabanadatta village in Ghatail, Tangail. He developed an interest in acting during his school years.
While studying at Dhaka Polytechnic Institute, he became more deeply involved in theatre. He later obtained bachelor's and master's degrees in political science from the University of Dhaka.
Mamunur Rashid began writing plays for television in the 1960s. His first television play was Chenamukh.
After independence, he established Aranyak Theatre Group. Some of the group's notable stage productions include Ora Kadam Ali, Iblish, Shingkranti, Rarang and Che'r Cycle.
Alongside his work in theatre and television, Mamunur Rashid has also gained recognition among audiences for his performances in films.
His notable films include Monpura, Mrittika Maya, Nekabborer Mahaproyan, Shankhachil, Bhuban Majhi, Pap Punno, Patalghar and Borbaad. He received the National Film Award for his performance in Monpura.