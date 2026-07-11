“Will the state restore my honour?” Pori Moni speaks after 4 years

However, she said she did not seek revenge. “I do not want to belittle or insult anyone. I only want to ensure that no innocent person becomes a victim of such injustice in the future.”

At the end of her statement, she thanked her family, friends, colleagues, journalists and admirers who had stood by her during difficult times.

She wrote, “I do not want to carry the wounds of the past. I want to move forward. I want to fly freely like a fairy in the open sky. I want to live the rest of my life with my work, my child, my family and the love of my audience.”