Peaky Blinders sequel first look out

The streaming giant Netflix has released a first look at the untitled sequel series to 'Peaky Blinders,' starring Jamie Bell.

He will star as Duke Shelby, the son of Cillian Murphy's original lead character, Thomas Shelby, reported Variety.

Duke was previously played by Barry Keoghan in Netflix's sequel film "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man," which was released last month, but Bell will play the gangster going forward.